Connecticut Theatre Company to Present The Cult Classic: SORDID LIVES

Connecticut Theatre Company will kick off its 2026 season with the hilariously irreverent cult classic, "Sordid Lives," written by Del Shores. Opening on March 13th at the historic Repertory Theatre in New Britain, this "black comedy about white trash" offers a deeply touching exploration of family, secrets, and Southern charm.

When Peggy, the family matriarch and a self-proclaimed "good Christian woman," meets an untimely and scandalous end in a seedy motel room, her dysfunctional Texas family must converge for the funeral. What follows is a chaotic reunion featuring a colorful cast of characters.

"Sordid Lives is more than just a comedy; it's a story about the efforts we take to present the ideal and the freedom found in letting people in," says Duane Campbell, Executive Director. "It's loud, it's trashy, and it's full of heart. We can't wait for our audiences to meet the people of Winters, Texas."

The cast includes: Stephen Maher (Bloomfield), Jaymie Bianca (Bristol), Phillip Beard (Cheshire), Christine McGuinness (Cromwell), Max Dittmar (Hartford), Paige Machnicz (Meriden), Brian Ballou, Erin Campbell, Kate Micari, David Nunner, Susan Smith (Middletown), and Lisa Bynes (Vernon).

Sordid Lives contains strong adult themes and language, so performances are best suited for mature audiences. Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. The full performance schedule is as follows:

Friday, March 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Friday, March 20, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 18, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Connecticut Theatre Company's website at www.connecticuttheatrecompany.org.