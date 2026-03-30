TheaterWorks Hartford Will Celebrate 40 Years with Party On Pearl

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TheaterWorks Hartford, under the direction of Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, just announced details for its 40th anniversary celebration PARTY ON PEARL. Join TWH as the organization celebrates 40 years of theater making with a party like you’ve never seen before - filled with performances, music, food, drinks, and lots of surprises.

Diamond and Ruby ticket holders can enjoy an Exclusive VIP Cocktail Party on stage, followed by musical performances in the theater with special guests, to be announced at a later date, at 6pm.

Then, at 7:30pm, TWH will open its doors to Diamond, Ruby, and Pearl ticket holders to explore all 3 floors of the historic 233 Pearl St. building featuring live jazz, drag performances, and an exciting installation celebrating 40 years of making bold theater. Great music, awesome food, fun cocktails, plus so much more.

At 10pm, the community is invited to finish out the evening by dancing in the streets at TWH’s Block Party on Pearl. Great music, dancing, food trucks, and of course…a birthday cake! This portion of the party is free admission, no reservation required.

“Party on Pearl is going to be such a fun, joyful way to celebrate our 40th Anniversary. We did something similar 10 years ago that was really special—and this one is going to take it to the next level,” said Rob Ruggiero, Artistic Director of TheaterWorks Hartford. “It’s a chance to celebrate this incredible community that’s grown with us—to honor the artists who’ve been part of our story and the audiences who keep inspiring us. At the end of the day, it’s about connection, saying thank you, and raising a glass to what’s ahead.”