SPAMALOT Will Return to The Bushnell This December

The Bushnell in Hartford will welcome back the Tony Award-winning musical comedy SPAMALOT for a strictly limited engagement, running December 9 through 14, 2025. Tickets for the highly anticipated return will go on sale Friday, August 8 at 10:00 AM.

Fresh from its acclaimed Broadway revival, SPAMALOT will launch a national tour to over 30 cities in its first year. Casting for the Hartford engagement will be announced this fall.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 2005, SPAMALOT features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle, and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The show was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical. Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) returns from the Broadway revival to direct and choreograph the tour.

The production’s creative team includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada and Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson, and music supervision by John Bell. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA, and RCI Theatricals serves as general manager.

Lovingly “ripped off” from the film classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT delivers outrageous fun with flying cows, killer rabbits, rude Frenchmen, and rubbery shrubbery. Songs like “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” and “Find Your Grail” have become fan favorites in the musical theatre canon.

Ticket Information

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 8, at 10:00 AM at bushnell.org, by phone at (860) 987-5900, or in person at The Bushnell box office (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT). Group tickets are available at bushnell.org/groups, by phone at (860) 987-5959, or by email at groups@bushnell.org. A limited number of premium tickets will also be available.