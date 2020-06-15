SOOP Theatre Company Introduces All Virtual Summer Programs

All classes will be online and hosted via zoom. Students will sing, dance, and imagine costumes and sets, and use some artistic skills to develop a backdrop for their character straight from their home using materials they already have. Each age level will record their singing (with a grownups help) on a very easy to navigate website. All acting and scene work will be recorded during class time and put together for a final presentation you can keep for years to come. What a great time to use the imagination and create something fun!

The Day the Crayons Quit (Grades k-2)

June 22 - August 10

Highlights from Seussical! (Grades 3-5)

June 24 - August 12

Highlights from the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! (Grades 6-8)

June 24 - August 12

Writing Tiny Tales (K-2)

June 23 - July 30

Human Cartoons! (Grades 3-5)

June 23 - July 30

Social Script-ancing! (Grades 6-8)

June 23 - August 13

Finding the Funny!/A Comedic Acting Workshop (Grades 9-12)

July 13 - July 17

Acting and Vocal Intensive (Grades 9-12)

July 27 - August 1

Click HERE for more info

Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You