Review: Pitbull Hits The Stage at Mohegan Sun

Over the weekend the Cuban-American singer and rapper Pitbull rocked the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut bringing a packed house, great tunes, and one helluva dance party.

The Miami-born megastar, who goes by the name Mr. 305, came out about an hour and a half late from the scheduled 8 pm ticket time, but the fans didn't seem to mind. A DJ kept everyone happy spinning upbeat pop singles to keep them dancing in between chanting Pitbull's name.

But once he arrived, Pitbull did not disappoint, kicking the show off with his popular ballad "I Know You Want Me" and making the energetic crowd sing.

For the entire two-hour show, most people stayed standing in their seats dancing and singing along. Pitbull ran up and down the stage steps belting out his famous songs, including "Gasolina," "Feel This Moment," and "Fireball" with his impressive dancers not far behind and never missing a beat.

He only took a quick break halfway through, adding to his all-black wardrobe by switching between a leather bomber jacket and black blazer and dancing right back up again.

While his music and entertaining dance numbers were the highlights of the show, Pitbull's chats with the audience were also interesting, bringing up race and culture and how Americans need to find a way to all come together.

He also spoke about his personal experience with those doubting his music for not being as popular as it once was but ultimately proving them wrong time and time again.

Pitbull's weekend performance at Mohegan Sun only further proved just how in-demand he really is, and that this "Miami boy" still has what it takes to give us the time of our lives.

(Photo courtesy of Mohegan Sun)