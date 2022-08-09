Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: Pitbull Hits The Stage at Mohegan Sun

Mr. Worldwide comes to Connecticut for the time of our lives

Register for Connecticut News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 9, 2022  
Review: Pitbull Hits The Stage at Mohegan Sun

Over the weekend the Cuban-American singer and rapper Pitbull rocked the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut bringing a packed house, great tunes, and one helluva dance party.

The Miami-born megastar, who goes by the name Mr. 305, came out about an hour and a half late from the scheduled 8 pm ticket time, but the fans didn't seem to mind. A DJ kept everyone happy spinning upbeat pop singles to keep them dancing in between chanting Pitbull's name.

But once he arrived, Pitbull did not disappoint, kicking the show off with his popular ballad "I Know You Want Me" and making the energetic crowd sing.

For the entire two-hour show, most people stayed standing in their seats dancing and singing along. Pitbull ran up and down the stage steps belting out his famous songs, including "Gasolina," "Feel This Moment," and "Fireball" with his impressive dancers not far behind and never missing a beat.

He only took a quick break halfway through, adding to his all-black wardrobe by switching between a leather bomber jacket and black blazer and dancing right back up again.

While his music and entertaining dance numbers were the highlights of the show, Pitbull's chats with the audience were also interesting, bringing up race and culture and how Americans need to find a way to all come together.

He also spoke about his personal experience with those doubting his music for not being as popular as it once was but ultimately proving them wrong time and time again.

Pitbull's weekend performance at Mohegan Sun only further proved just how in-demand he really is, and that this "Miami boy" still has what it takes to give us the time of our lives.

(Photo courtesy of Mohegan Sun)





From This Author - Carissa Chesanek

Carissa Chesanek has worked as a journalist for many years, writing for publications that include BroadwayWorldShow-Score, All About Solo, The Rumpus, Miami... (read more about this author)


Review: Pitbull Hits The Stage at Mohegan Sun
August 9, 2022

Over the weekend the pop star sensation Pitbull rocked the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut bringing a packed house, great tunes, and a fun dance party.
Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge for a Sparkly Rooftop Brunch
July 29, 2022

For brunch or late-night drinks, Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge “makes for a fun experience.” Located in Moxy Times Square, the all-season hotel rooftop has an amusement park theme fully equipped with a mini-golf course. It’s a great place to go with a group to sip on fancy cocktails while checking out “epic Empire State Building skyline views.”
TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge at Mohegan Sun for Exquisite Asian-Inspired Cuisine
July 5, 2022

For dinner or drinks, TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge at Mohegan Sun makes for a memorable experience.
Review: Lionel Richie Rocks the Stage at Mohegan Sun
June 27, 2022

Over the weekend, pop music legend Lionel Richie took the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Interview: John Riley Talks Law, Lyrics, and His New Musical A GIRL I KNOW
June 21, 2022

We spoke with the lawyer-turned-musical theatre writer about his career, writing musicals, and what the audience can expect about his latest venture, 'A Girl I Know.'