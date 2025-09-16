Registration is Open For Fall, Winter & Spring Children's Programming at Playhouse Theatre Academy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playhouse Theatre Academy has announced that registration is now open for children ages 3 through 13. Classes are offered in Simsbury Square, Simsbury and at Congregation Beth Isreal in West Hartford.

Fall sessions begins as soon as September 29th, pending class. All information related to programming can be found at www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org. You may also reach out directly to Education@PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or 860-523-5900 ext 16.

Fall classes include: Acting Up for ages 7-10; Creative Play with Elephant and Piggie for our Drama Sprouts ages 3 - 4; our Little Thespians ages 5 - 7 will bring a Story to Stage: Elephant and Piggie “We Are in a Play” ; and the Rising Stars ages 8 - 12 will perform Percy Jackson's Mythical Musical Adventure.

Visit the website to learn more about each of these classes. Information will also be available on our website pertaining to special offerings, including: free trial classes for new students, interest-free payment plans, merit and needs-based scholarships, plus sibling and cousin discounts of up to 30% for families!