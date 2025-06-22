RIDE THE CYCLONE at TheatreWorks New Milford ACT OUT Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. This popular musical is a funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

The cast features New Milford residents Mia Marchena as Constance, Richard Gregory as Noel, Noah Milot as Karnak, Jack Maloney as Jane Doe, Joshua Violette as Ricky, Addison Hernandez as Ocean, and Michael Oppermann as Mischa and Sophia Oppermann as Ensemble from Danbury, CT.

Ride the Cyclone is directed by Lori Larson of New Milford and the musical director is Kevin McNulty of Brookfield. This show is produced by Gale Alexander of New Milford.



ACT OUT is a new program that was created in 2024 by Lori Larson and Kevin McNulty primarily to serve as a bridge for our younger TW Kids performing in Jr. or School versions to working in a Full Mainstage Production in a community theatre environment. TheatreWorks is a safe space for young people to learn and express themselves artistically. Non-performing students also participate in the development of set and lighting, in addition designing and making their own costumes or creating prosthetic makeup pieces for the cast. We look forward to many more years with ACT OUT.

There will be FOUR performances only on Friday July 11th at 7:00pm, Saturday July 12th at 2:00pm and 7:00pm and Sunday July 13th at 2:00pm. Ticket prices are $20.00 with a discount of $5.00 for students and military personnel. Please note that this show is not recommended for children under 13 due to adult content.



TheatreWorks New Milford is a multiple-award-winning, non-Equity theater company, named Best Small Theater and Best Community Theater in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine and voted #1 Cultural Arts Organization in Northwest CT 2017. The theater can be found using this address in GPS: 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776. Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration (East Street School) Building.



Note about ADA Accessibility: Seats A11 & A13 are designated as handicap and can be removed to accommodate a wheelchair. We also have an ADA compliant portolette on site. RESERVATIONS can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.

