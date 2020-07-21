Pygmalion Streams Live in August From Prometheus Theatre of the Air

Pygmalion, by George Bernard Shaw. This classic comedy introduced the world to the bombastic Professor Henry Higgins, and Eliza Doolittle, the Cockney flower girl he transforms into an erudite lady who proves to be more than a match for him.

Prometheus Theatre of the Air, a radio theater performance group, many of whose principal members are well-known to Windham Theatre Guild audiences, will create a live theatrical listening experience by performing an audio adaptation of Pygmalion, in two parts, with voice acting, sound effects, and music.

Previous Prometheus Productions include The War of the Worlds, A Christmas Carol, Pride and Prejudice, and The Shop Around the Corner.

Part One of Pygmalion streams live at 7 p.m. on Aug. 1. Part Two streams live at 7 p.m. on Aug. 8. Tickets are $5 for each part, and may be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/17289. Instructions on how to tune in to the live streams will be included on patrons' tickets.

