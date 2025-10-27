Previews: BROADWAY BOUND PRESENTS A FALL FESTIVAL OF NEW WORKS at Town Players Of New Canaan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There’s nothing more exciting for serious theater lovers than to see new original plays. After last summer’s successful Broadway Bound Summer Festival, the creative team of the Theatre Artists Workship will present the plays on Saturday, November 1 at 7:30 and Sunday, November 2 at 2:00. Here are the new shows.

Hamsplaining by Nina Mansfield

Who would know better than what happened in Elsinore, but Hamlet’s Best Friend, Horatio? Detective Emelia tries to relay Horatio’s account, but her co-worker keeps hijacking the story. Hence, Hamlet mansplained in real time. Director Andrea Lynn Green and performers Chelsea Carpenter, Nick Fetherston, Randall Krongard, and Allan Zeller* will show you another side of one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays.

Fog by Jim Gordon

In a nursing home, Agnes lives in the fog of dementia as she drifts between memory and silence and recalls love and loss and searches for connection. Miriam Kulick directs Norman Allen*, Joy Lenters, Elizabeth Simmons*, and Lawrence Thelen in this poignant play.

Synchronicity by Susan Jacobson

Susan Jacobson* stars in her thought-provoking play about one performer’s experience with five pairs of shoes. Are the fortune, radio song, old journal and conversation that never took place related or coincidental? Directed by Susan Jacobson with Luisa Tanno

Aftershock by Kate Katcher

It’s certainly a date to remember when a man (Nick Fetherston) takes his girlfriend (Molly Garbe Brown) to the top of a hill to wait for the aftershocks of a distant earthquake. This is a short journey that reminds us to be aware of the instability of life and the need to live in the moment and experience joy.

Silver Trane by Lisa McCree

Plan all you want, but you never know when something unexpected happens. See what happens when two young broke women want to go out to a club and two older penniless men meet. Tenisi Davis directs Marie R. Altenor, Hank Dennis, Kendall Driffin*, and Will Fulton.

A Fire at Home by Laura Warfield and Neil Grossman

Karen Randazzo directs this short play about a man and a woman who find love later in life. With Peter Randazzo and Laura Warfield*.

The Produce Aisle - Written and directed by Andrea Lynn Green

What is the meaning of life? Find out from two avocados and a tomato in the produce aisle. The play stars Dawn Vanessa Brown*, Linde Gibb*, and Clayton Wheat.*

Frank & Ludwig by Vivian Sorvall

John Flaherty* and Allan Zeller* play Frank Sinatra and Ludwig van Beethoven when they meet in Heaven. Nobody and nothing is perfect, even these two legends. Joy Lenters directs.

Rain Date - Written and directed by Luisa Tanno

Melody James* and Elizabeth Simmons* play two women from different generations who meet on a rainy day at a bench in New York City and discover that they just might have a lot in common.

The Broadway Bound Fall Festival is a fundraiser that will be presented at the Town Players of New Canaan’s Powerhouse Theatre, located off the Merritt Parkway Exit 37 in Waveny Park at 679 South Ave in New Canaan. Adult tickets cost $30.00 with students and seniors paying $25.00. Or be an angel and pay $100.00. For more information, visit www.broadwayboundfest.com. Read about the performers at Theater Arts Workshop at https://www.taworkshop.org/2025-fall-festival-of-new-works and about how Broadway Bound helps talent develop at /connecticut/article/Feature-BROADWAY-BOUND-FESTIVAL-at-Town-Players-Of-New-Canaan-20240620.