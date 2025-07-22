Playhouse on Park to Host Open Mic Night Following Performance of SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse on Park will host an Open Mic Night on Thursday, July 24, following the 7:30 p.m. performance of its inventive new production of Singin’ in the Rain. The open mic will begin at approximately 10:00 p.m. and run until midnight, with live accompaniment by Music Director Melanie Guerin.

The event is free, open to the public, and BYOB. Guests may attend the evening’s performance and stay for the open mic, or join the fun afterward. Singers are encouraged to bring their own sheet music and perform, or simply come and enjoy the music and atmosphere.

Playhouse on Park’s Singin’ in the Rain offers a unique twist on the golden-age classic. Set at a screening of the beloved film that goes hilariously wrong, superfans must swoop in to save the day. With Hollywood romance, behind-the-scenes drama, and iconic numbers like “Make ’Em Laugh,” “Good Morning,” and the title song, this inventive production reimagines a beloved favorite for the stage.

Tickets for Singin’ in the Rain are $25–$55, with group rates available. Discounted previews are scheduled for Wednesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, July 17 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Regular performances run June 6–22, with shows on Tuesdays at 2:00 p.m., Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Special 10:30 a.m. performances will take place on Thursday, July 31 and Friday, August 8. Each Sunday matinee includes a Talk Back with the cast.

Tickets are subject to a $2.50 service charge. For tickets or more information, call 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.