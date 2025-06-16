Playhouse on Park Will Host Pride Night and Have Under-40 Special Price

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In conjunction with the world premiere production of THE BARONESS by Jacques Lamarre, Playhouse on Park will have two special offerings during the run.

Playhouse will offer $25.00* tickets for patrons under the age of 40 for the Thursday, June 19th performance of The Baroness. The offer can be used by purchasing online or by inquiring with the box office.

*Subject to a $2.50 service charge.

Playhouse will host a pre-performance Pride Night in honor of Pride Month on Friday, June 20th. There will be a reception starting at 7:00 pm, and it will include complimentary snacks as well as a cash bar and a pre-performance reception by members of New England Pride. 247-365. The performance of The Baroness will begin at 8:00 pm following the reception. The event is sponsored by West Hartford Pride. Free Pride swag will be available.

About the show:

Baroness Elsa Schraeder has arrived at the Von Trapp mansion to seal the deal: her engagement to Austria’s most eligible bachelor, Georg Von Trapp. What The Baroness doesn’t count on mucking up her plans: a yodeling and curtain-sewing failed nun. Refusing to let a dowdy governess get the better of her, The Baroness takes to her room to plot her revenge, when a certain telegram delivery boy climbs through her window. Don’t miss this hilarious new comedy by the writer of I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI, and one of the co-writers of CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring, and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

