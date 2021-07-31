Playhouse on Park Offers Discounted Tickets Options

Playhouse on Park is West Hartford's own renowned professional theatre, managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Seeing theatre on a budget is possible at Playhouse on Park, as they offer fantastic discounted ticket opportunities. Student Rush and Lunch Time Special will allow you to enjoy Playhouse on Park's productions without breaking the bank!

INTO THE WOODS is the final show of the Playhouse's 12th Main Stage Season. It is also a part of the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival's inaugural season (the theme is "Shakespeare and Sondheim"), currently held at Playhouse on Park. INTO THE WOODS will run from July 28 - August 22, 2021. STUDENT RUSH and LUNCH TIME SPECIAL tickets are available for this production. Visit www.playhouseonpark.org for tickets and more info.

STUDENT RUSH Tickets are available 15 minutes prior to curtain. They are $10 per student if you pay with cash, or $13 if using a credit card. You must present a valid student ID. Limit one per person. LUNCH TIME SPECIAL Tickets are available between 12pm - 1pm for the performance occurring that same day/evening. They are $10 each, cash only. Tickets must be purchased in person at the Playhouse on Park box office.

Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. PTG, Inc. produces award-winning theatre year-round, including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theater for Young Audience Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv; an extensive educational program, and more.

For tickets, visit www.playhouseonpark.org, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10, or stop by in person at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.