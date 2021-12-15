Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse on Park Hosts Book Drive for HANOC's Homework Program

pixeltracker

New books for children and teens should be dropped off to the Playhouse on Park box office between 10am - 6pm Mon-Fri, 10am - 2pm Saturday.

Dec. 15, 2021  
Playhouse on Park Hosts Book Drive for HANOC's Homework Program

Playhouse on Park is accepting donations of NEW children and teens books in conjunction with their current Main Stage production, MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Books can be dropped off through December 23rd, 2021.

New books for children and teens should be dropped off to the Playhouse on Park box office between 10am - 6pm Mon-Fri, 10am - 2pm Saturday, or whenever you attend a performance of MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.

To purchase tickets, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10, or stop by in person when you bring your book donations.


Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Wicked Fade Keyart Tee
Wicked Fade Keyart Tee
Beetlejuice Broadway Logo Tee
Beetlejuice Broadway Logo Tee
Girl from the North Country Logo Speckled Mug
Girl from the North Country Logo Speckled Mug

More Hot Stories For You

  • MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Raises Over 6.2 Million Dollars for Theatrical Organizations
  • CATS Comes To South Bend Through December 5th
  • Actors Theatre Of Indiana Announces Holiday Revue At Christkindlmarkt
  • Beef & Boards Announces 2022 Season Lineup