Playhouse on Park Hosts Book Drive for HANOC's Homework Program

Playhouse on Park is accepting donations of NEW children and teens books in conjunction with their current Main Stage production, MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Books can be dropped off through December 23rd, 2021.

New books for children and teens should be dropped off to the Playhouse on Park box office between 10am - 6pm Mon-Fri, 10am - 2pm Saturday, or whenever you attend a performance of MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.

To purchase tickets, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10, or stop by in person when you bring your book donations.