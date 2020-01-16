Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Receives A $4857.14 Grant

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. today received a $4857.14 grant from [United Illuminating/Southern Connecticut Gas/Connecticut Natural Gas] under Connecticut's Neighborhood Assistance Act tax credit program. The funding will help with energy efficient stage lighting.

"As a non-profit arts organization, we have to raise nearly 50% of our operating budget which for us, is over $500,000. We are incredibly grateful to CNG for their support. This gift is incredibly generous but more so because we can purchase much needed equipment that will save us money in the long run which increasing the value of the gift. That's amazing, thank you CNG!" Tracy Flater - Executive Director



United Illuminating (UI), Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG) and Connecticut Natural Gas (CNG) - all subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc. - distributed a total of more than $413,000 in grants to 53 organizations Wednesday, at a ceremony held at the Energize Connecticut Center in North Haven.

The grants, made possible under Connecticut's Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Tax Credit Program, are aimed at helping nonprofit community and neighborhood organizations across the state improve energy efficiency and reduce their energy costs.

Since 2010, UI, SCG and CNG have awarded more than $3.8 million in grants through the NAA Program, which offers a corporate tax credit to encourage businesses to provide financial support to qualified local nonprofit organizations.

"As we prepare to celebrate the holidays, we are grateful for the many organizations in our community that enrich our lives and provide assistance for those less fortunate," said Tony Marone, president and CEO of UI, SCG and CNG. "This program allows us to help our nonprofit partners achieve ongoing energy savings, so they can focus on the programs and services that they provide in the community." The 2019 NAA grants support a wide variety of projects undertaken by community organizations across the UI, SCG and CNG service territories. A full listing of the projects supported can be found at https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DRS/NAA/NAA-2019-Approved-Business-Contributions.pdf?la=en.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. (Playhouse on Park)'s mission is to provide professional live theatre and entertainment at an affordable cost. We strive to maintain low ticket prices, while never compromising the quality of our performances.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You