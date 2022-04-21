Playhouse Theatre Academy & Falcetti School Of Music Will Hold Open House

Falcetti School of Music and Playhouse Theatre Academy invite you to attend their Grand Opening Event, "The Perfect Pair," at Simsmore Square in Simsbury, CT. "The Perfect Pair" is in celebration of their new shared teaching facility. It's an afternoon of things that go perfectly together, like music and theatre! This event is free and open to the public. It will take place on Saturday, May 7th from 1:30pm to 4:30pm. The afternoon includes live performances, mini classes, drumming circles, improv classes, singing, face painting, a photo booth with theatre props and costumes, refreshments, and so much more. You can stop by for a few activities, or stay the entire time. For a full schedule of events, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org or www.FalcettiMusic.com.

Falcetti School of Music provides private lessons in a wide variety of instruments including woodwinds, brass, strings, voice, and audio-engineering. Additionally, they provide group music lessons and community programming for the public through libraries, independent living facilities, rec departments, and other organizations. "This space was truly a perfect match, fitting our needs as a music school and placing us in the heart of the Greater Farmington Valley. We're thrilled to share the space with Playhouse Theatre Academy, creating a truly artistic collaboration," says Jennifer Brevik, Director of Education at Falcetti School of Music.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students learn from expert faculty who share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy provides access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through their affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction. Michael Hinton, Director of Education at Playhouse Theatre Academy says, "We love using the studios in Simsbury for our classes. The space is bright, welcoming and provides an excellent space to foster creativity, and give students the opportunity to explore the world of the performing arts. It's so wonderful and exciting to see what kind of theatre our students create here!"

Falcetti School of Music and Playhouse Theatre Academy's new teaching facility is located at 540 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury, Connecticut and features teaching studios, performance spaces, and an intimate recital hall. To Learn more about Playhouse Theatre Academy, Contact Jill Zarcone, Education Coordinator, at JZarcone@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org or 860-523-5900 x16. To learn more about Falcetti School of Music, contact Jennifer Brevik at jenniferbrevik@falcettimusic.com or 413-374-7458.