Playhouse On Park's 2019-20 Season Opens With NUNSENSE

Playhouse on Park's eleventh season kicks off with Dan Goggin's NUNSENSE.

The theme of Season 11 is Women: "Throughout history, there have been times when women were pushed to the background and made to feel inferior - but no more. Women have found their voices and demand to be heard. Season 11 is giving women the opportunity to tell their story; stories of family, hope, pain, and love. Whether told through comedy, song, or thought-provoking spoken words, experiences will be shared. Strong women will be taking the stage and claiming their place; not just in theatre but in the world" (Co-Artistic Director Darlene Zoller, director and choreographer of NUNSENSE).

Revel in the madness of this hilariously funny musical comedy, featuring a troupe of dancing, singing nuns. NUNSENSE follows the crazy antics of five nuns from the Little Sisters of Hoboken convent. When their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally serves some tainted soup, poisoning 52 of the sisters, the five surviving nuns must band together to raise funds for their burials. The score pulses with merriment and an unabashed desire to make you laugh, with songs and spontaneous comic interludes paced at breakneck speed.

Previews are scheduled for Wednesday, September 18 at 7:30pm, as well as Thursday, September 19 at 2pm and 7:30pm. All preview tickets are $17.50, and seats must be reserved.

Tickets for performances September 20 through October 13 are now on sale, and range from $40-$50. Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts are available. Opening night, complete with a complementary pre-show wine and cheese reception is Friday, September 20 at 8pm. New this season, Tuesday and Saturday 2pm matinee performances. NUNSENSE is part of the 2019-20 Main Stage Series; consider subscribing and save 20%. Group ticket sale discount is also available. For more information or tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

Open Mic Night during this run is set for October 6. Come and sing or just come and enjoy those that do. It will begin after the performance, and it's free and open to the public! You may bring your own music or choose from our collection. BYOB. Accompanist provided.





