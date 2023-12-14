Playhouse On Park's 15th Main Stage Season To Continue With Kate Hamill's MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B by Kate Hamill will run at Playhouse on Park from January 24 - February 18, 2024. This production will be directed by Kelly O'Donnell. MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B is a part of Playhouse on Park's 15th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Celebration. The Presenting Sponsor of Playhouse on Park's 2022-23 Season is The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

An irreverent, darkly comic, modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous sleuth and sidekick, this fast-paced romp re-examines the world's most famous detective story with a bold new feminist lens. In this highly theatrical, small-cast escapade, oddball female roommates Sherlock (yes, it's also a girl's name—wait, is it a girl's name? Is it even a name?) Holmes & Joan Watson join forces to emerge from pandemic fog as a deeply codependent, quasi-dysfunctional Odd Couple adventure duo—solving mysteries and kicking butts, until they come face to face with a villain who seems to have all of the answers.

About the Director: Kelly O'Donnell is an award-winning theatre director, educator, and trained actor based in New York City. She's passionate about women's stories, re-imagined classics, mischievous satires, bilingual theatre, intergenerational theatre, and stories that examine the nuances of gender dynamics and class struggles. As a director she combines rigorous text analysis, tightly-crafted devised movement, and a true ensemble-based rehearsal process to create a highly theatrical experience on stage. A co-founder of the critically acclaimed and nationally recognized Flux Theatre Ensemble, she has directed throughout the downtown New York City theatre scene as well as regionally. She has assisted Tina Landau, Anne Bogart, and John Rando. She received her MFA in Directing from Columbia University. When Kelly is not directing, she enjoys bicycle touring, hiking, gardening, learning Spanish, and traveling this incredible planet.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B, and range from $45-$55 (plus a $2.50 service charge). Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on January 24 and 25, with all tickets at $25. For information on deeply discounted tickets including Lunch Time Special and Student Rush, visit playhouseonpark.org. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

Three-show subscriptions are now on sale for the remaining shows in Playhouse on Park's 15th Main Stage Season! This includes the following Main Stage productions: MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B, TONI STONE, and THE PROM, with the option to add stop/time dance theater, Playhouse on Park's resident dance company, at a 20% savings. Purchase your subscription now in order to secure tickets before all seats are filled! Patrons choose to subscribe because they are guaranteed the same performance day and seats for each production. Enjoy exclusive Subscriber events, and more. Subscriptions range from $80 - $168, depending upon the date (preview vs. regular performance) and seat location (choose from three seating tiers).

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.