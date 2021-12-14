Playhouse On Park's 13th Main Stage Season Continues With FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, written by Clarke Peters, with music and lyrics by Louis Jordan, will run at Playhouse on Park from January 26 - February 27, 2022. Directed and Choreographed by Brittney Griffin. Associate Choreographer: Darius Barnes. Music Direction by Dexter Pettaway.

His woman left him, he's broke, and it's almost five a.m. But don't worry about our hero. All he needs is the right music-and the right guys-to get him through. Enter five guys named Moe, stepping out through his radio to cajole, comfort and jazz him with dozens of whimsical hit songs from the extraordinary Louis Jordan. FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE is an international sensation. Initially produced in London's West End by the legendary Cameron Mackintosh, this exhilarating, all-embracing theatrical experience moved to Broadway in 1992 and was nominated for two Tony Awards.

Tickets are now on sale for FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, and range from $40-$50. Student and Senior discounts are available. Student Rush is $10 (cash only), available 15 minutes prior to curtain. Previews are on December 1 and 2, with all tickets at $20. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

COVID-19 Policy: All patrons must be fully vaccinated. Vaccination card, government issued ID, and masks are required for all patrons. This policy is in effect through February 2022, and will be evaluated regularly. Visit www.playhouseonpark.org to view the full Covid-19 policy.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.