Playhouse On Park Partners With West Hartford Community Interactive For Virtual Play Reading

Playhouse on Park will produce a new play reading in partnership with West Hartford Community Interactive (WHCi). This reading is part of the Playwrights on Park series, and it will feature Mackenzie McBride's play THE TELLING AND RE-TELLING OF LUCY AND OWEN. You can join live via a Zoom webinar on Sunday, August 16th, 2020 at 7pm. Advanced registration required.

Click here to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vz9kcmhQQFi1f44RXaLXRQ.

Afterwards, there will be a talkback with the playwright and the opportunity to complete a response form. If you miss it, you can watch it later on WHCi's YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/whctv5. Consider subscribing for future updates.

This reading is free and open to the public; donations to support Playhouse on Park and/or WHCi are encouraged.

About The Play

Owen meets Lucy, they fall in love, they break up, they rewind and start all over. And over and over and over. A couple, forced to endlessly re-live their romance from beginning to end, wonders if the fate of their relationship is inevitable. They decide to go back and try it all again, this time without the lies or the fear. Could the truth make a difference? Could it release them both from their purgatory?

