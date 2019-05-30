Playhouse On Park Announces 2019 Summer Adult Master Class Series

Playhouse on Park's education department, Playhouse Theatre Academy, not only offers classes for young actors this summer, but also for adults ages 16 and up who have a vested interest in the performing arts. Thinking of majoring in theater as you finish up your final years in high school? Home for summer break and want to stay sharp before you head back for classes? Passionate about performing and want to continue sharpening your skills? Then Playhouse on Park's Summer Adult Master Class Series is definitely for you!

The series kicks off with Stephanie Pope's Broadway Dance: Fosse! on Monday, June 17 from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Learn Fosse style "technique" and the dance number "Bye-Bye Blackbird" from the Broadway show FOSSE with Broadway veteran Stephanie Pope! You may remember her from Playhouse's production of In The Heights.

Susan Haefner returns to the Playhouse, this time to teach Triple Threat! on Monday, July 15 from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Get a taste of what it's like to be in a Broadway Musical: singing, dancing and acting at the same time while replicating numbers from Broadway Shows! In addition to her many Broadway credits, Susan will be starring in Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical at Playhouse on Park in 2020!

Ivory McKay will not only spend his summer at the Playhouse as featured actor in The Scottsboro Boys, but he's also teaching his master class, The Memphis/Sister Act Experience on Monday, July 22 from 6:30-8:30pm. This exclusive master class focuses on performance, musicality and bringing versatility to each student's work with two pieces from the Broadway hit musicals Memphis and Sister Act!

Hartt School Alum and Genie in Broadway's Aladdin, Juwan Crawley, will teach The Characters In Me on Monday, July 29 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. In a world where everyone is talented, this class focuses on what students can offer during auditions that will make them stand out among the crowd!

The fee for each class is $30, and $10 to observe. Or, register for all 4 for just $100, saving $5 per class! For more information, or to register, visit the Education page at www.playhouseonpark.org, and download the registration form, or call 860-523-5900x10. The 224 Ecospace is located at 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You