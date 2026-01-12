Photos: Rehearsals Kick Off for SIDE SHOW: IN CONCERT in Centerbrook

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The actors have gathered, and the performance space is ringing with music. Brief Cameo Productions’ concert staging of Side Show is scheduled to perform January 16 and 17, 2026 at 7pm, and January 18, 2026 at 5pm. See rehearsal photos here!

Originally opening on Broadway in 1997, Side Show has a score by Bill Russell and Henry Krieger, and Book by Russell, and tells the story of Violet and Daisy Hilton, conjoined twins who became famous performers in the 1930s. A heavily revised production played Broadway in 2014, with additional material by Bill Condon. Brief Cameo will be presenting the 2014 version of the script.

Samanta Rae Bass (BCP’s The Drowsy Chaperone) will portray Daisy Hilton, with Violet Hilton being performed by Johanna Regan Milani (Drowsy Chaperone). The Side Show cast will also feature several returning Brief Cameo Productions cast members: Ethan Smith (Drowsy Chaperone) as Buddy Foster, Bryan Songy (Ragtime, Sunday in the Park with George, Drowsy Chaperone) as Sir, Benjamin Wambeke (Drowsy) as Houdini, as well as Nathan Russo (Ragtime, Sunday…, Master Class, Drowsy), and Galen Donovan (Drowsy) as members of the Ensemble. Joining the company for the first time are Tullio Milani as Terry Connor, Miles Hanna as Jake, and Kathryn Dooley, Elizabeth Stassen, Nathan Szymanski, and Sydney Yargeu in the Ensemble. The Side Show production team features Co-Directors Jim Clark (BCP Producer) and Alan Piotrowicz (BCP Associate Producer), with Piotrowicz also contributing Production Design, Musical Director Jill Brunelle (BCP Resident Musical Director), Costume Designer Kathleen Santomasso, and Stage Manager Holly Price.



Jill Brunelle and company

The company

Tullio Milani, Samantha Rae Bass, Johanna Regan Milani and Ethan Smith