Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL At Goodspeed Musicals
Goodspeed Musicals presents A Connecticut Christmas Carol - the musical treat infused with Connecticut flavor by LJ Fecho and Michael O'Flaherty. Perfect for the holidays, A Connecticut Christmas Carol, the family-friendly take on the Dickens classic, has returned to The Terris Theatre December 4 - 28, 2019.
Take a look at photos below!
A Connecticut Christmas Carol began Wednesday, December 4 at 8pm and will run through December 28, 2019. Curtain times are Wednesdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Thursdays at 7:30 pm (select dates at 2:00 pm), Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm (select dates at 6:30 pm).
Photo Credit: Diane Sobolewski
Daisy Wright, Sam Duncan, and Matt Gibson
Jeff Williams, Alex Stewart, Robert Cuccioli, Jon Cooper and Matt Gibson
Robert Cuccioli and Michael Thomas Holmes
Sam Duncan and Robert Cuccioli
Lee Harrington, Daisy Wright, Sam Duncan and Matt Gibson
Jeff Williams, Robert Cuccioli, Alex Stewart and Jon Cooper
Daisy Wright, Matt Gibson and Sam Duncan
Daisy Wright, Michael Thomas Holmes, and Alex Stewart
Lee Harrington, Matt Gibson, Sam Duncan and Daisy Wright
Robert Cuccioli and Matt Gibson
Daisy Wright, Sam Duncan. Lee Harrington and Matt Gibson
Jeff Williams, Alex Stewart, Robert Cuccioli, Jonah Robinson and Celeste Rose
Robert Cuccioli with Sam Duncan and Daisy Wright