Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL At Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals presents A Connecticut Christmas Carol - the musical treat infused with Connecticut flavor by LJ Fecho and Michael O'Flaherty. Perfect for the holidays, A Connecticut Christmas Carol, the family-friendly take on the Dickens classic, has returned to The Terris Theatre December 4 - 28, 2019.

Take a look at photos below!

A Connecticut Christmas Carol began Wednesday, December 4 at 8pm and will run through December 28, 2019. Curtain times are Wednesdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Thursdays at 7:30 pm (select dates at 2:00 pm), Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm (select dates at 6:30 pm).

Visit www.goodspeed.org for a detailed performance schedule.





