Photo Flash: SWEENEY TODD Comes to Clinton

Kidz Konnection Shoreline Theater Academy's Advanced Musical Theater troupe, The Shoreline Actors Collective, will kick off its summer production schedule performing Stephen Sondheim's musical thriller Sweeney Todd in a unique setting, the Harborside Marina, 131-a Grove Street, Clinton, by the town docks and next to Shanks in Clinton from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9.

This Musical Thriller is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate Mrs. Lovett bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public. Perhaps composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim's most perfect score, Sweeney Todd is lush, operatic, and full of ! soaring beauty, pitch-black comedy and stunning terror.

The collaboration between the Harborside Marina and Kidz Konnection brings a mystical environment to the spooky horror piece, and ticket holders will be able to dine prior to the production, with a menu provided by Shanks. Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street is recommended for mature audiences only. Viewer discretion advised. Diners should arrive about an hour and a half to two hours ahead. All seats will be $20. The Shanks dinner should be pre-ordered, and paid separately at the event. BYOB. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Reservations, along with specifics about times and dates, can be obtained at kidzkonnectionct.org, by emailing kidzkonnectionct@gmail.com, or calling 860-227-2363.

The event is part of the organization's capital fundraising campaign.





