Photo Flash: Castle Craig Players' GYPSY, Featuring Bob Mackie Costumes

"GYPSY: A Musical Fable" closes out the Castle Craig Players 26th Anniversary Season, running through August 10 at their intimate cabaret venue in Meriden.

The production features costumes designed by the legendary Bob Mackie, which were created for the 1993 television movie of "GYPSY", starring Bette Midler - as well as additional costumes from the 2003 Broadway revival starring Bernadette Peters, designed by Anthony Ward.

The cast features Lauren Linn (Rose), Voni Kengla (Louise), Bill Rodman (Herbie), Chelsea Dacey (Dainty June), Ainsley Dahlstrom (Baby June), Madison Rella (Young Louise), Tyler Caisse (Tulsa), Kathy Wade (Tessie Tura), Marsha Karp (Mazeppa), Lisa DeAngelis (Electra/Miss Cratchitt), Mike Souney (Pop/Mr. Goldstone), Nick Ciasullo (Yonkers), Logan Moninari (L.A.), Arthur Canova, Jennifer Del Sole, Katie Kirtland, Chris Mora, Mateo Velasquez Maineri, Dana Rudnansky and Liani Torres.

The show is directed by Ian Galligan, and the creative team includes with Chris Coffey (Music Director), Erin Coffey (Choreographer), Oliver Kochol (Assistant Director/Stage Manager) and Dusty Radar (Lighting Designer).

"GYPSY: A Musical Fable" runs through August 10 at The Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden, CT. Tickets may be purchased online at www.CastleCraig.org or over the phone by calling toll-free 1-800-838-3006.

Photo Credit: Kevin McNair





