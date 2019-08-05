Photo Flash: Castle Craig Players' GYPSY, Featuring Bob Mackie Costumes

Aug. 5, 2019  

"GYPSY: A Musical Fable" closes out the Castle Craig Players 26th Anniversary Season, running through August 10 at their intimate cabaret venue in Meriden.

The production features costumes designed by the legendary Bob Mackie, which were created for the 1993 television movie of "GYPSY", starring Bette Midler - as well as additional costumes from the 2003 Broadway revival starring Bernadette Peters, designed by Anthony Ward.

The cast features Lauren Linn (Rose), Voni Kengla (Louise), Bill Rodman (Herbie), Chelsea Dacey (Dainty June), Ainsley Dahlstrom (Baby June), Madison Rella (Young Louise), Tyler Caisse (Tulsa), Kathy Wade (Tessie Tura), Marsha Karp (Mazeppa), Lisa DeAngelis (Electra/Miss Cratchitt), Mike Souney (Pop/Mr. Goldstone), Nick Ciasullo (Yonkers), Logan Moninari (L.A.), Arthur Canova, Jennifer Del Sole, Katie Kirtland, Chris Mora, Mateo Velasquez Maineri, Dana Rudnansky and Liani Torres.

The show is directed by Ian Galligan, and the creative team includes with Chris Coffey (Music Director), Erin Coffey (Choreographer), Oliver Kochol (Assistant Director/Stage Manager) and Dusty Radar (Lighting Designer).

"GYPSY: A Musical Fable" runs through August 10 at The Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden, CT. Tickets may be purchased online at www.CastleCraig.org or over the phone by calling toll-free 1-800-838-3006.

Photo Credit: Kevin McNair

Lauren Linn
Lauren Linn and Bill Rodman
Logan Molinari, Voni Kengla, Chelsea Dacey, Tyler Caisse and Nick Ciasullo
Chelsea Dacey, Logan Molinari, Nick Ciasullo, Voni Kengla, Lauren Linn and Tyler Caisse
Voni Kengla
Lisa DeAngelis
Chelsea Dacey
Chelsea Dacey
Chelsea Dacey
Voni Kengla and Chelsea Dacey
Voni Kengla and Tyler Caisse
Lauren Linn, Voni Kengla and Bill Rodman
Voni Kengla, Bill Rodman and Lauren Linn
Katie Kirtland, Jennifer Del Sole, Voni Kengla and Dana Rudansky
Voni Kengla, Marsha Howard Karp and Kathy Wade
Kathy Wade, Lisa DeAngelis, Marsha Howard Karp and Voni Kengla
Voni Kengla
Voni Kengla
Lauren Linn
Lauren Linn


