Photo Flash: Get A First Look At PASSING THROUGH At Goodspeed Musicals

Set amidst the rich sounds and diverse tapestry of the American landscape, Passing Through tells the incredible true story of a young man who journeys on foot from Pennsylvania to California, collecting stories as he goes. But when his trek brings to light an unresolved family crisis, he must use the lessons he's gathered to finally confront his past. Don't miss the musical that celebrates America and the power of what can happen when we open ourselves up to a stranger.

Passing Through features music and lyrics by Brett Ryback, book by Eric Ulloa, choreography by Marcos Santana, and direction by Igor Goldin. The show is based on the memoir "Walking to Listen" by Andrew Forsthoefel.

The cast includes Max Chernin as Andrew, Jim Stanek as Andrew's Dad, Garrett Long as Andrew's Mom, Celeste Rose as Karie, and Jennifer Leigh Warren as Emma and The Professor. The ensemble includes Joan Almedilla, Reed Armstrong, Ryan Duncan, Linedy Genao, Charles Gray and Mary Jo Mecca.



