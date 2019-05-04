Photo Flash: First Look at Pantochino's THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE in Connecticut

May. 4, 2019  

Pantochino Productions Inc. original musical, "The Waffle House Five" continues performance at the MAC (Milford Arts Council) on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. The show continues through May 19.

Inspired by a true story, the new musical features book and lyrics by Bert Bernardi and music by Justin Rugg. Set in an Alabama restaurant, something is brewing and its not the coffee. The wildly funny story follows five waffle servers who are given lottery tickets instead of tips. They agree to split the winnings should their numbers come up. But when one of them hits the jackpot, they serve up anything but the truth.

The cast includes Pantochino company members, Johansmeyer, Justin Rugg, Mary Mannix, Shelley Marsh Poggio, Maria Berte, Rachelle Ianniello, Valerie Solli, Don Poggio and Peighton Nash. New York's Marci Bing returns to Pantochino, having appeared in the company's 2012 production of Teen Santa.

"The Waffle House Five" features sets by Von Del Mar, Costumes by Johansmeyer, Lights by Jeff Carr, Sound by Sara Brown and Alejandro Lopez as production stage manager. The production is sponsored by the Carla and Sean Sullivan Family Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater New Haven. Pantochino's season sponsor is the Connecticut Post Mall.

Performances of "The Waffle House Five" are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. The MAC (Milford Arts Council) is located at 40 Railroad Avenue in Milford on the northbound side of the Milford train station. Tickets are $25.00 online at www.pantochino.com. All performances feature cabaret seating and audiences are invited to bring their own food and drinks to enjoy during the performance. Refreshments are also on sale at each performance. Parking is free in all railroad station lots.

Photo Flash: First Look at Pantochino's THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE in Connecticut
Don Poggio, Justin Rugg, Shelley Marsh Poggio, Rachelle Ianniello, Marci Bing

Photo Flash: First Look at Pantochino's THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE in Connecticut
Marci Bing, Rachelle Ianniello, Maria Berte, Mary Mannix, Shelley Marsh Poggio, Justin Rugg, George Spelvin, Valerie Solli

Photo Flash: First Look at Pantochino's THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE in Connecticut
Mary Mannix

Photo Flash: First Look at Pantochino's THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE in Connecticut
Mary Mannix and Jimmy Johansmeyer

Photo Flash: First Look at Pantochino's THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE in Connecticut

Photo Flash: First Look at Pantochino's THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE in Connecticut
Mary Mannix

Photo Flash: First Look at Pantochino's THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE in Connecticut
Justin Rugg



Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at Pantochino's THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE in Connecticut
  • Act Of Connecticut Gala Raises Over $200,000
  • The Ballard Institute Presents EVERYBODY LOVES PIRATES by Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers
  • Photo/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE FLAMINGO KID at Hartford Stage
  • Playhouse On Park Presents THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY Sensory-Friendly Performance
  • Comedy Series at Playhouse on Park Continues on June 1

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup