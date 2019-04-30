Party Like It's 1999 At The 20th Annual Mayor's Charity Ball Fundraiser

It's a big year for The Mayor's Charity Ball! Since West Hartford's most exciting charity event was founded in 1999, all attendees this year, along with acting Mayor Shari Cantor, are going to party like it's 1999! The gala benefitting two local charities, Playhouse on Park and The Town That Cares, is set for Saturday, May 11 from 6pm-12am.

A cocktail reception and silent auction will kick off the night, complete with an open bar. WFSB Channel 3's Dennis House and Kara Sundlun will co-host the ball. DORO Catering & Events will serves the official caterer. Guests will dine on an array of delicious homemade fare, showcasing the flavors and styles specific to each DORO Group restaurant, which include Treva, Avert and Zohara. Passed hors d'oeuvres include wild mushroom cigars with white truffle creme fraiche, fried polenta with beef brisket ragout, and lamb lollipops with pomegranate glze. In addition, reception stations showcase a selection of cured Italian charcuterie and artisanal cheese, and a Taste of Zohara - the newest DORO Group endeavor - boasting a fresh and authentic taste of the Mediterranean cuisine. A three course dinner will follow, featuring barrel cut filet mignon and roasted sea bass.

Entertainment will be provided by Playhouse on Park's MAMA D's cast of performers, under the direction of Playhouse co-founder and co-artistic director, Darlene Zoller. Local Motion will serve as additional entertainment for the night and are guaranteed to get guests up on their feet and dancing! In addition, fabulous auction items await the bids of guests of the Mayor's Charity Ball.

The 20th Annual Mayor's Charity Ball is open to all who want a fun night out while supporting a great cause. Given the throwback theme of this year's ball, its organizers are suggesting attendees plan for black tie, or, as an alternative, their finest vintage 90's attire.

Proceeds from last year's event covered important operating expenses for Playhouse youth programming, and helped The Town That Cares meet a significant uptick in requests for the Food Pantry.

Tickets for the Mayor's Charity Ball are now on sale, at $200 per person. Guests may also purchase a table for 8 at $16,000 or 10 at $2,000. To learn more about the beneficiaries of The Mayor's Charity ball, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.themayorscharityball.org.





