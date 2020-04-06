Pantochino's LET'S LEARN STUFF to Stream Live on Facebook

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc, a professional not for profit theatre for family audiences in Milford, has a new hit on its hands with the creation of "Let's Learn Stuff" with Victoria Sautee. The series streams via Facebook Live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2pm.

"Let's Learn Stuff" is a hodge-podge of unusual facts, bits of random knowledge, songs, arts and crafts and story time. It is aimed at a family audience with something for everyone to enjoy.

"We wanted to give our audiences a dose of laughter in the original style we created," said co-producer Bernardi. "It's part theatre, part comedy, part classroom-where else can you learn about the history of Ricearoni, " he quipped. "Every 20-minute episode is different and the series will continue to evolve. We will broadcast the show indefinitely," he added.

"Let's Learn Stuff" was called one of the most remarkable performances being offered online by local theatres by the Hartford Courant. Christopher Arnott called the show 'Hysterical and bizarre." The show has been gaining viewership and all past episodes are available to view on Pantochino's Youtube page.

Live streaming broadcasts are accessible via Pantochino Productions Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday at 2pm. For more information on the show and Pantochino, visit www.pantochino.com





