Palace Theater Waterbury Seeks Volunteer Staff

Help wanted to usher in new 100th anniversary season.

Jul. 30, 2021  

The Palace Theater is actively recruiting for additional volunteers to augment its existing Front of House staff.

Volunteers are used primarily when there are events and shows at the venue, which begins its 100th Anniversary year this fall. Volunteer Training will begin in late August.

To learn more contact Debbie Forchell,i Volunteer Coordinator via e-mail at volunteer@palacetheaterct.org.

The Palace's primary purpose is to revitalize the Greater Waterbury community through the presentation of the performing arts and educational initiatives in collaboration with area cultural and educational institutions. Its mission is to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.

For more information, visit: www.palacetheaterct.org.


