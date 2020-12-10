Palace Theater Offering Gift Card Discount

Just in time for stuffing stockings and last minute gifts, the Palace Theater in Waterbury has a special offer- save $10 when you purchase a $50 Palace gift card for just $40!

That's a 20% savings! Gift cards are a great gift as they don't expire and when the theater fully re-opens in 2021, they can be used to purchase tickets for the wonderful shows now being booked.

To purchase on line go to www.palacetheaterct.org or in person at the box office. Box Office Holiday Hours are:

Tuesday 9am to 3pm, Wednesday 9am to 3pm, Thursday 9am to 5pm (except on Christmas Eve, 9am to 3pm) and Saturdays 12pm to 2pm. This special offer ends December 24, 2020.