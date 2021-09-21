Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Palace Theater History Class to Begin Next Week

pixeltracker

The class includes a detailed tour of the theater including backstage, dressing rooms, and the flyway over the stage.

Sep. 21, 2021  
Palace Theater History Class to Begin Next Week

What better time to learn the history of the Palace Theater than during this, its 100th Anniversary year. Join Palace Theater historian Louis Belloisy for a fascinating multi-session class exploring the theater's beginnings and learn about its history, architecture, lore and roster of entertainers that have graced its stage that reads like a "Who's Who" from the world of entertainment. The class includes a detailed tour of the theater including backstage, dressing rooms, and the flyway over the stage.

There will be two, four-week sessions of the class. Registrants will choose from either Class 1 dates or Class 2 dates. Class size is limited to 20 people. All attendees must be masked and social distancing protocols will be observed. The class will meet weekly at the theater 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, CT. Cost is $35 per person for the five week class. Pre-registration is required and may be done online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. Box Office hours are Monday through Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm. Masks are required. To ensure safety of all during the presentation all COVID -19 safety guidelines will be adhered to https://www.palacetheaterct.org/your-visit/covid19/

Class session dates and time: Tuesdays 11:00am-12:30pm, September 28 - October 26.

Instead of going the way of the wrecking ball as so many historic theaters have, the Palace Theater originally named Poli's Palace after the great impresario Sylvester Z. Poli, was rescued from that fate and re-opened to great fanfare in 2004. The class includes a slideshow of restoration photos and other visuals, handouts and guest presenters.

For more information about the theater visit www.palacetheaterct.org.


Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You

  • Kirby Lunn Stars In THE MAN - BLONDE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN
  • MAGIC MIKE LIVE Australian Tour Cancelled
  • Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble Presents ROMEO & JULIET
  • SIX THE MUSICAL Brisbane Season Rescheduled to 2023