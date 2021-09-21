Palace Theater History Class to Begin Next Week

What better time to learn the history of the Palace Theater than during this, its 100th Anniversary year. Join Palace Theater historian Louis Belloisy for a fascinating multi-session class exploring the theater's beginnings and learn about its history, architecture, lore and roster of entertainers that have graced its stage that reads like a "Who's Who" from the world of entertainment. The class includes a detailed tour of the theater including backstage, dressing rooms, and the flyway over the stage.

There will be two, four-week sessions of the class. Registrants will choose from either Class 1 dates or Class 2 dates. Class size is limited to 20 people. All attendees must be masked and social distancing protocols will be observed. The class will meet weekly at the theater 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, CT. Cost is $35 per person for the five week class. Pre-registration is required and may be done online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. Box Office hours are Monday through Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm. Masks are required. To ensure safety of all during the presentation all COVID -19 safety guidelines will be adhered to https://www.palacetheaterct.org/your-visit/covid19/

Class session dates and time: Tuesdays 11:00am-12:30pm, September 28 - October 26.

Instead of going the way of the wrecking ball as so many historic theaters have, the Palace Theater originally named Poli's Palace after the great impresario Sylvester Z. Poli, was rescued from that fate and re-opened to great fanfare in 2004. The class includes a slideshow of restoration photos and other visuals, handouts and guest presenters.

For more information about the theater visit www.palacetheaterct.org.