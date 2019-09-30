Palace Theater Announces Pizza Competition & Judges To Promote A BRONX TALE

Sampling some of the best pizza this side of the Bronx and a chance to score a pair of opening night tickets to see A Bronx Tale on October 22 and meet one of the stars of the national tour, CT native, Nick Fradiani 2015 winner of American Idol are great reasons to attend the Palace Theater's event "THAT'S AMORE! THE GREAT PIZZA PIE CHALLENGE" on Tuesday, October 15 from 5:30 - 7:30pm.

A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase and include sampling a variety of pizzas from area eateries known for their pizza, salad, roasted vegetables, a wine tasting and desserts.

A cash bar will be available. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Palace Theater's Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, on line at palacetheaterct.org or by calling 203.346.2000.

The friendly competition among local pizza purveyors is a promotion in advance of the theater's engagement of A BRONX TALE, coming to the Palace October 22 - 24.

Since Greater Waterbury is home to some of the best 'Za around local pizza chefs will throw their dough down against their peers to see whose pie is Numero Uno!

Participating pizza restaurants are:

City Pizza & Espresso

Domenic & Pia Pizzeria

Domenic & Vinnie's Pizza (Waterbury Middlebury | Southington)

Nino's Trattoria

La Tavola Ristorante

Spartan's Restaurant & Bar

Judging categories are: Best Overall Pie, Patron's Pick, Best Thin Crust, Best Thick Crust and Most Original. There's still time to register your restaurant as a participant, by contacting Sheree Marcucci at 203.346.2008 or marcucci@palacetheaterct.org.

The winner in each division will receive a certificate, bragging rights, and a Pizza Paddle signed by Fradiani

The judges have also been chosen and they are:

Dick Terhune of Litchfield - Voiceover artist heard on Little Caesar's Pizza commercials; Steve Savino, program Director for WJMJ Radio; Maria Bruschino Sanchez, owner Sweet Maria's Bakery, Debbie Cappa Waterbury resident and recently retired Labor & Delivery Nurse ST Mary's Hospital for over 40 years who is always up for a fun time and claimed by legion's of Waterburians as their BFF; and two Waterbury Arts Magnet School teachers, Gianni Perugini & Patrick O'Neil, creators of Ordering Up on Youtube!

A BRONX TALE, Broadway's hit crowd-pleaser, takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960's, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Chazz Palminteri teamed up with Robert De Niro, Jerry Zaks and Sergio Trujillo to create this streetwise musical, based on Palminteri's true life story. For tickets, go to palacetheaterct.org or call 203.346.2000.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You