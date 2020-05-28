Palace Theater Announces Winners Of Covid-Eo Student Virtual Talent Challenge

The Palace Theater in Waterbury in partnership with sponsor The Next Street, announces the three winning entries from its COVID-EO Student Talent Challenge that recently concluded. There were over 80 entries from students throughout CT and over 1,600 unique voters. Students submitted their virtual entries to the Palace and the public had an opportunity to view them and vote via Face Book and Instagram.

Each winner will receive two tickets and refreshments for an upcoming Palace show, along with a Palace schwag pack of items and the Instagram winners will receive free driver's education sessions from The Next Street.

The Winners are:

Instagram Engagement: Hannah Pogemiller, Aiden Day, Sarah McNemar, Kat Parker, Isabel Blanco. They are a group of sophomores, juniors and seniors from both Jonathan Law High School and Joseph A. Foran High School in Milford, CT with their Corona Block Tango, a parody of the Cell Block Tango number from the musical, Chicago.

Survey Winner: Niona Francillette of Waterbry, a 7th grade student from the Academic Academy within Wallace Middle School in Waterbury, dancing to Andra Day's Rise Up!

Palace Pick: Mireya Trelles, freshman from Waterbury Arts Magnet School in Waterbury, with her COVID-themed remix parody of the Friends theme song.

