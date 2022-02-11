Paige Turner to Return to The MAC

The Milford Arts Council and Pantochino Productions Inc. have announced Paige Turner's return to The MAC for her new show, Joyride at its March Nite Spot Nights event. Paige Turner calls herself the illegitimate love child of Pee-wee Herman and Barbie. "Showbiz Spitfire" Paige Turner is a staple of nightlife and cabaret throughout NEW YORK CITY. This tawdry blonde bombshell is known for her outlandish mayhem and foolishness and always leaves her audiences wanting more! She is a 2 time Glam Award winner and a cast member of SHADE: Queens of NYC on the Fusion Network. Paige trademarked the phrase "SLURP" which is also the name of her long running variety show now in its 8th year at Therapy Lounge in Manhattan.

She is the creator/ producer/host of NYC's annual live drag reality show "So You Think You Can Drag" at New World Stages, which completed it's 8th and final year FALL 2017. Paige often performs outside NYC and tours internationally with her all live sung one woman shows and is currently touring in "DRAG ME TO THE TOP!" She is headliner for Atlantis Events/Cruises. Her hosting skills include an impressive roster of clients including Sony, Coca Cola, Netflix, Bravo, the Gap and Rite Aid, to name a few.

The Nite Spot Night series at the MAC offers an eclectic collection of unique musical performances by the hottest stars of New York City's cabaret scene. Right on the Metro North train line in a repurposed train station in the heart of downtown Milford CT, these evenings are presented in a cabaret style listening room that has been called "the sweetest little venue along the Connecticut shoreline."

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "Paige Turner knows how to have fun. She will bring all the glitz, glam, and glitter of New York City right up that coastline to Milford, CT. The crowds have had a blast the last two times she has been here, but the third time's the charm! This musical joyride will have you wondering if this was real or a magical dream,, but I assure you, your memories of this night will be quite real."

Hosted by the Milford Arts Council and Pantochino Productions Paige Turner will be back to perform at the MAC Saturday, March 5 at 8pm. Tables are on sale now. For more information or to reserve a table please visit milfordarts.org.