PUPPY PALS LIVE Comes to the Warner Theatre

The performance is on April 5 at 3:00 PM.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
PUPPY PALS LIVE Comes to the Warner Theatre Image
Get ready for a tail-wagging, side-splitting, heartwarming good time!  The Warner Theatre will present Puppy Pals Live, an action-packed, family-friendly show featuring adorable rescue dogs performing incredible tricks and hilarious antics! As seen on America’s Got Talent, this high-energy performance will take over the Oneglia Auditorium on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 3:00 PM.

Led by master trainer Wesley Williams, Puppy Pals Live showcases a cast of talented four-legged stars who will amaze audiences with their spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats. These adorable pups will jump, spin, roll, and even ride scooters, all while keeping the crowd laughing with their comical charm.

This interactive show invites audience participation, making every performance a unique experience for kids and adults alike. The combination of jaw-dropping tricks and laugh-out-loud moments makes Puppy Pals Live a must-see event for animal lovers of all ages.





