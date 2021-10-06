Opera House Players Present MAMMA MIA! Next Month

Originally set to hit the main stage in May 2020, Opera House Players finally has the opportunity to perform Mamma Mia! with the majority of the original cast! Performances will run from November 5 to November 21 (Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm) at the Enfield Annex (124 North Maple St. Enfield CT). Tickets are $23 (adults) and $19 (under 12/over 60/students). Visit operahouseplayers.org or call the box office at 860-292-6068. For group discounts for 10+ tickets, please call the box office.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit and a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

This production features a cast of over twenty actors directed by area performer/director Sharon FitzHenry with musical direction by Debi Salli, and choreography by Melissa Dupont.

Opera House Players is proud to partner with Enfield Loaves and Fishes for a Thanksgiving Donation Drive. OHP will provide one raffle ticket per item donated at a performance of Mamma Mia! Visit operahouseplayers.org for the list of requested food items. Cash donations would also be greatly appreciated