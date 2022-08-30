Oddfellows Playhouse To Host Open House Saturday, September 10

Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 from 12:00 to 3:00pm.

Families, kids, volunteers and artists will have the opportunity to tour the Playhouse, meet the staff and get a hands-on sense of the kind of things that we do. Learn about opportunities this year for kids, teenagers and adults alike. Find out how you can get involved at Oddfellows this fall! The Playhouse is located at 128 Washington Street in Middletown.

Oddfellows Playhouse is Connecticut's oldest and largest performing arts program. Since 1975, Oddfellows has offered young people throughout central Connecticut access to high-quality performing arts education and performances. Financial aid is available to families that are not available to afford tuition.

Registration is now open for our 48th season, which begins September 17th. Our fall programming offers age-appropriate training in theater, dance, circus, music and visual art for ages 3 - 20.

Programs for younger students focus on skill building and fun. Teenagers can find challenge, inspiration and community in Circophony Teen Circus or the Teen Repertory Company.

Adults of all ages are encouraged to join the fun at the Playhouse as volunteers - opportunities include everything from helping with box office or ushering for performances, assisting in classes, painting sets, or volunteering in the Oddfellows office.

For more information: call (860) 347-6143, email info@oddfellows.org or visit oddfellows.org.