Ocean State Black & Funny Improv Festival Set For This Month

Looking for laughs this fall? The Contemporary Theater Company will present the 5th Annual Ocean State Black and Funny Improv Festival, running September 25–28 in Downtown Wakefield.

Now in its fifth year, this vibrant festival celebrates Black improvisers and encourages audience members and students of all races to attend.

“What is the Black and Funny Improv Festival? It is a gathering of some of the world's greatest improv talent, featuring Black improvisers from all over the diaspora,” says festival director Stephanie Rae. “It is a family reunion. It is a celebration. It is an education. It is Joy. It is love. It is affirmation. It is everything that a person of any color could want to be a part of.”

The festival showcases high-energy performances from audience favorites such as Brothered Toast, Black Magnets, Branded Silk, and Tezz's Jam: One-Man Band, along with a variety of workshops for all experience levels—from first-time participants to seasoned performers.

Performance highlights include shows Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 pm and Friday and Saturday at 9:30 pm. A full schedule is available at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/black-and-funny-improv.

“I love this festival because it intentionally supports Black joy,” says John Gebretatose, co-founder of the first Black and Funny Festival. “It affirms that Black people can do improv and be good at it, from the shows to the fantastic improv workshops.”

Workshops are a cornerstone of the festival, with this year's lineup covering improv, stand-up comedy, and freestyle rap. Participants will gain hands-on experience from top instructors while building community connections.

New this year, the festival introduces a free kids improv workshop, “Big Fun,” led by festival favorite Tezz Yancey. The workshop takes place on Sunday, September 28 at 12:00 pm, inviting kids 12 and under of all races to explore the joy of improv. A special student showcase will follow at 1:30 pm for family and friends.

“If you are Black it's going to be an extra special experience because you are going to see and hear and feel yourself represented on stage in a way that we don't usually get to experience, but do not think that is a festival for only Black folks to attend and support,” says Rae. “Because just like we find ourselves immersed in white art all the time, this is an opportunity for other folks to come experience something different.”

The festival is supported by a grant from The Rhode Island Foundation, ensuring affordable tickets and financial aid for workshops. Anyone in need of assistance is encouraged to reach out to the theater at info@thecontemporarytheater.com.

Every show is completely unscripted, offering one-of-a-kind moments that audiences will never forget.

“It is just so much fun,” says Rae. “You will laugh. You will probably cry. You will most definitely walk away changed for having attended."