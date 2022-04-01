Niro Feliciano and Friends Offer A Road Map To a Happy Life at The Ridgefield Playhouse

The pursuit of happiness is fundamental to humanity, and the quest to attain it is never ending. Ridgefield resident, national media commentator and Psychology Today columnist Niro Feliciano wants to help you change your perspective on the matter. In This Book Won't Make You Happy (out on April 5) Feliciano offers a path to something much more achievable and abundantly more satisfying: contentment.

Join Niro Feliciano & former Saturday Night Live writer Tim Washer, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7pm at The Ridgefield Playhouse along with American Idol finalist Kimberley Locke and the Ridgefield High Dance Team at The Ridgefield Playhouse where they will celebrate positive ways to find true contentment, and focus on life skill hacks that every person (teenager and adult) should know. This fun and informative evening - part of the Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series, Sponsored by Ridgefield Prevention Council, with support from Newport Healthcare, Stephanie Weiss Training & Coaching, and Books on the Common - will help put you on a path to contentment and a deeper, more satisfying state of living.

You will learn simple research-based postures that will help you move away from anxiety toward balance and calm. The arts are a sure-fire way to bring joy into your life, in addition to hearing Niro's skilled advice, American Idol alum, singer Kimberley Locke will sing some of her favorite songs that boost her mood, and the newest Woodland Regional Dance Competition and New England Interscholastic Dance Championship winners the Ridgefield High School Dance Team, will raise your spirits with their award winning hip hop dances and other great moves. The evening is hosted by stand-up comedian and former writer for Tina Fey & Saturday Night Live, Tim Washer. A percentage of all book sales and ticket proceeds will go to Kids in Crisis - which provides emergency shelter, crisis counseling, and community education programs for children of all ages and families facing crisis.

When people find out she is a therapist, Niro Feliciano knows she isn't going anywhere anytime soon. At soccer games, at cocktail parties, in waiting rooms, people corner her and ask: Why am I so stressed? Is the way I feel normal? Why can't I just be happy? Niro is a wife, mom of four children and an Ivy League-trained therapist in private practice for the last 15 years. She is the co-founder and co-director of Integrative Counseling and Wellness Group in Wilton, CT. Niro is often featured in Parents Magazine, Today's Parents, NBC News, Fox 61 and Cheddar TV sharing her expertise on mental health and relationships.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($10) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.