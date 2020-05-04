New Paradigm Theatre To Postpone Summer Production Of FOOTLOOSE

New Paradigm Theatre has announced the postponement of its production of Footloose this summer until summer 2021.

"Like many other companies, the decision by our adult and youth board of directors to postpone was difficult but one we felt necessary to ensure the safety of our students, patrons, artists, staff, and community at large," said Kristin Huffman, Artistic Director.

We are finding new ways to connect with you over the course of the coming months. Currently, we are providing free "Saturday Spotlights" for our students and parents. These online video classes are taught by professionals within the industry, such as Dave Distinti, the director of World News Tonight with David Muir, VP Boyle, renown NY casting director and audition coach, Randye Kaye, voice over and radio personality, and many more. Write to info@nptheatre.org to be put on the mailing list for this and other educational events.

We are planning an exciting online Gala for June 7th to be streamed through Facebook and youtube. And we have other fun "Social distancing" ideas for July. Like the New Paradigm Theatre Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NewParadigmTheatre/

Like many other arts groups, the company is asking for donations from those who are able and who care about supporting its mission. Donate here.

The New Paradigm Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions. www.nptheatre.org

