New Canaan Playhouse Closes Temporarily After Reopening For Two Weeks

The New Canaan Playhouse has announced that it has closed its doors again, after reopening for nearly two weeks, according to the New Canaan Advertiser.

The theater posted a letter on its door July 1, announcing the temporary closing.

"Our plan is to re-open when new Hollywood releases are ready to be shared again in theaters," the letter reads. "When that time comes, the health and safety of our customers, staff members and the greater movie going community will continue to be our top priority."

Movie theaters were part of the Phase II of reopening in Connecticut, which began on June 17, 2020.

At that time, the Playhouse showed second-run movies such as "Knives Out," "Forest Gump," and "Sonic the Hedgehog."

The theater's manager Chris Kelley had predicted that new movies would be out in a few weeks, but that has now changed.

Management said it will notify the public when the theater re-opens.

Read more on New Canaan Advertiser.

