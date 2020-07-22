Music Theatre Of CT Presents An Online, Cabaret Extravaganza

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), currently in its 33rd season, announces YOU'RE GONNA LOVE TOMORROW! an MTC all-star cabaret fundraiser. MTC invites audiences to join us and stars from Broadway and the NY Cabaret Scene for a great night of first-class cabaret coming right into your home! Fabulous music, amazing performances and the inside scoop with in-person interviews of these brilliant artists. All proceeds to support MTC and its upcoming fall programming.

Performers include all-stars Raissa Katona Bennett (B'way, Phantom of the Opera), Natalie Douglas (12-time MAC Award winner), Kenneth Gartman (B'way Nat'l Tour, The Music Man), Jeff Harnar (The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award Winner), Dr. Bradley Jones (B'way, A Chours Line), Frank Mastrone (B'way, Phantom of the Opera), and KT Sullivan (B'way, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes)

Ticket price is $25 with instructions for viewing on the emailed confirmation receipt. Purchase a $250 or more MTC Annual Membership alongside your ticket and receive the VIP Package, which includes a Watch Party Gift Basket delivered to your home (only available until 7/23), a virtual backstage pass to meet the performers before the show, and all the benefits of an MTC Annual Membership for the 2020/2021 MainStage Season. Purchase tickets online by visiting www.musictheatreofct.com.

For more about the event, including information on the performers, please visit www.musictheatreofct.com/yglt.

