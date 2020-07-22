Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Music Theatre Of CT Presents An Online, Cabaret Extravaganza

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), currently in its 33rd season, announces YOU'RE GONNA LOVE TOMORROW! an MTC all-star cabaret fundraiser. MTC invites audiences to join us and stars from Broadway and the NY Cabaret Scene for a great night of first-class cabaret coming right into your home! Fabulous music, amazing performances and the inside scoop with in-person interviews of these brilliant artists. All proceeds to support MTC and its upcoming fall programming.

Performers include all-stars Raissa Katona Bennett (B'way, Phantom of the Opera), Natalie Douglas (12-time MAC Award winner), Kenneth Gartman (B'way Nat'l Tour, The Music Man), Jeff Harnar (The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award Winner), Dr. Bradley Jones (B'way, A Chours Line), Frank Mastrone (B'way, Phantom of the Opera), and KT Sullivan (B'way, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes)

Ticket price is $25 with instructions for viewing on the emailed confirmation receipt. Purchase a $250 or more MTC Annual Membership alongside your ticket and receive the VIP Package, which includes a Watch Party Gift Basket delivered to your home (only available until 7/23), a virtual backstage pass to meet the performers before the show, and all the benefits of an MTC Annual Membership for the 2020/2021 MainStage Season. Purchase tickets online by visiting www.musictheatreofct.com.

For more about the event, including information on the performers, please visit www.musictheatreofct.com/yglt.


