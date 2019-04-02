Milford Arts Council and Coastal Arts Guild of Connecticut Call for Artists for New Firehouse Gallery Exhibit
Milford Arts Council and Coastal Arts Guild of Connecticut are calling all artists to explore relationships as expressed in patterns, reflections, and color in an exhibition called Relativity. Open to 2 or 3-dimensional artwork in all mediums, this exhibit will be held from June 27th through July 21st, with an opening reception on June 27th 5:30-7pm. Cash awards for first, second and third place winners will be given at this time.
Artists can submit their work in-person at the Firehouse Gallery 81 Naugatuck Avenue Milford CT to be approved by the jury on Friday, June 14th 12:00 - 4:00 PM or Saturday, June 15th 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Submit work online at http://bit.ly/RelativityShow by Saturday, June 15th at noon.
All entries must be recent, original, 2-dimensional work that has not been previously exhibited at the MAC or Firehouse Gallery. Art work must be securely wired for hanging. No exceptions. Up to 2 pieces will be accepted. Submission fee is $25 one entry/$35 two entries. All submission fees are non-refundable. MAC and CAGCT members receive a $5 discount.
Artwork size 24′′ x 36′′ (maximum size for each of two submissions)
More info http://bit.ly/Relativity Show or milfordarts.org