Milford Arts Council Enters It's Gala Year With Eastbound Theatre's Production Of Lewis Black's ONE SLIGHT HITCH

The MAC is entering its Gala year with our very own Eastbound Theatre's production of comedian Lewis Black's One Slight Hitch.

The production is directed by Kevin Pelkey and features cast members Jeremy Ajdukiewicz, Sarah Brookes, Brodey Ott, Liz Graham, Jacquelyn Schultz, Aimee Zaleski, and Benjamin Zaretsky. This production is sponsored by Stephanie Ellison of Ellison Homes Real Estate.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "We couldn't be happier to be entering our gala year with one of our own! Eastbound Theatre has been an integral part of The MAC's existence and we're excited to finally welcome them back home. This will be their first show indoors since the pre-pandemic days, and the cast and production crew have been working diligently and safely to bring you a really great production."

Performances will run February 11th through February 20th, 2022 at the Milford Arts Council Friday and Saturday performances are at 8pm, Sunday matinees are at 2pm.

Set in the early 80's, this farcical comedy will take you back to the days before Covid, and into the lives of one Midwestern family.

One Slight Hitch is the story of the Coleman household preparing for daughter Courtney's wedding. Her mother, Delia, is determined that everything will be "perfect". The groom is perfect, the dress is perfect, and the decorations (assuming they arrive) will be perfect. But when the doorbell rings on the wedding morning, everything goes perfectly awry.

The Milford Arts Council aims to provide a safe environment for all our patrons. We require everyone who comes to the MAC to be fully vaccinated or show a negative covid test within 72 hours of entry, and to wear a mask when not seated. All of our volunteers and staff are vaccinated and will be masked throughout the event.

Also, we've brought back concessions, so no outside food or beverages are allowed. Milford's own Strega Restaurant provides charcuterie boxes which you can pre-order with your table reservation, and Good Morning Cupcake, another small business in Milford, provides sugar cookies which can be purchased in the theatre at our concession stand, along with other sweet and savory options.

One Slight Hitch is hosted by The Milford Arts Council and generously sponsored by Stephanie Ellison of Ellison Homes Real Estate will run at The MAC weekends from February 11th-February 20th. Tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase a single ticket or table please visit milfordarts.org.