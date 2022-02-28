Mike Super Upgrades to Version 2.OH! for a Brand New Evening of Magic and Illusion at The Ridgefield Playhouse

They say that lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place...but Mike Super's brand new, upgraded magic show - aptly dubbed Mike Super Magic & Illusion 2.OH! - begs to differ. On Sunday, March 13th at 4:00pm, Mike Super returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse with a newly crafted, never-before-seen evening of mystery and magic that takes his awe-inspiring performance to a whole new level!

His mind-bending illusions wowed the Ridgefield audience once already and left everyone wanting more...now it's time for a supercharged upgraded show that's perfect for friends, family, and anyone looking to add some wonder into their lives.

If you've never seen Mike Super's show, bring out the whole family to see what the buzz is about! In this brand new show, Mike re-energizes one of the world's most popular mysteries, the Rubic's Cube, and not only solves it in record time with magic, but involves the audience in a way never before experienced...and this is only in the first 10 minutes of his all new show. The Mike Super 2.OH! SHOW! That's just a taste of what's to come on a night that will leave jaws agape and inspire wonder and mystery in everyone fortunate enough to witness his impossible illusions. Amazement and entertainment is guaranteed!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($45) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.