MOONDANCE: THE ULTIMATE VAN MORRISON TRIBUTE is Coming to Cheney Hall in July

Rock n' roll doesn't get any better than Van Morrison, and this incredible show captures the quintessential Van Morrison experience like no other!
MOONDANCE: THE ULTIMATE VAN MORRISON TRIBUTE is coming to Cheney Hall Saturday, July 8 at 7:00 pm.
Experience note-for-note performances of Morrison's vast catalog, all backed by a five-piece band. Featuring classic songs like Brown Eyed Girl, Moondance, Into The Mystic and more! This show is packed with hit after hit, paying tribute to one of rock n' roll's greatest icons.
Cabaret Seating: $35
General Section:
Center Section: $28
Left or Right Sections: $18
Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups
Click Here or Call 860-647-9824
