Long Wharf Theatre Adds Kate Hamill's PRIDE AND PREJUDICEÂ ToÂ 2019-20 Season





Long Wharf Theatre will present the rollicking adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill. Performances will run from November 27 through December 22, 2019 on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre offering "a delightfully different" night of theatre for the whole family during the holiday season.

Kate Hamill is known for her innovative, contemporary, and upbeat adaptations of classic works. Pride and Prejudice is a feminist take on the classic story that is playful, irreverent, and full of life-and smartly poking fun at those societal limitations that somehow, even now, we haven't quite overcome. It has been adored by audiences and critics throughout the country; "The stuff hits are made of... the ever-ingenious Ms. Hamill has given us something completely and delightfully different"- The Wall Street Journal.

This gritty, farcical interpretation in contrast with its literary significance makes for a great outing for book groups and more as it is sure to spark lively conversation to add to a fun night out. For information on group ticket sales contact groups@longwharf.org or call 203.772.8202.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

By Kate Hamill

Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen

November 27 - December 22, 2019

1800s: A rousingly theatrical twist on one of the most popular novels of all time. While their mother is determined to find suitable marriages for her daughters, the Bennet sisters find themselves caught up in the politics of love set on the greens of Brighton, England. When news spreads that a mysterious, handsome and well-resourced bachelor has come to town, the world the Bennet sisters thought they knew turns upside down, especially for the rebellious Lizzy. Award winning playwright Kate Hamill is known for her feminist, female-centered take on beloved classics and this rollicking, irreverent adaptation is no exception.

For more information, visit longwharf.org or call 203-787-4282.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You