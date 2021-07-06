Kenny Loggins and Hammer Of The Gods Added To Palace Concert Lineup

The Palace theater has announced two more new concerts to an already exciting line-up for the fall. Just added are Kenny Loggins on October 10, 2021 at 7pm and Hammer of the Gods The Led Zeppelin Experience on March 12, 2022 at 8pm.

Kenny Loggins' remarkable four-decade-plus career has brought him from the top of the charts to the toast of the Grammys. He's had smash hits on Hollywood's favorite soundtracks, rocked worldwide stages, and found his way into children's hearts while bringing his smooth, beautiful voice to platinum albums of a stunning variety of genres.

Hammer of the Gods the Led Zeppelin Experience allows the audience to see and hear the music, while discovering the story behind rock's greatest band. This two hour multi-media retrospective, features selections from every Led Zeppelin album! Featuring hauntingly-exact song renditions performed by highly-talented musicians, Hammer of the Gods, effortlessly, fulfills its promise and brings a truly unique and awe-inspiring Led Zeppelin experience to its audience.

Tickets go on sale July 12, 10:00 AM. For tickets go to www.palacetheaterct.org, call 203.346.2000 or visit the Box office at 100 East Main ST Waterbury, CT.

For more information, visit: www.palacetheaterct.org.