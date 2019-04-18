Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods Tour at Mohegan Sun

Over the weekend, Justin Timberlake gave his last two performances for his worldwide Man Of The Woods tour at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena.

The singer and songwriter utilized the sprawling stage by walking, and sometimes running, along the large catwalk decked out in trees, smoke, and moving screens. While everyone in the crowd enjoyed decent views, those standing in the VIP section where directly next to the stage and scored plenty of selfies with the singer.

Timberlake covered a wide range of hits, including his more recent ones from the Man Of The Woods album: "Filthy," "Midnight Summer Jam," and "Say Something." But he also brought "SexyBack" along with a few others, such as "Suit & Tie,""Mirrors," "Cry Me A River," and "Can't Stop The Feeling!" The night was a delightful mix of dance pop and acoustic folk music, showing the captivated audience the wide range of talent Timberlake possesses.

And you could feel the excitement throughout the resort, with restaurants such as BALLO boasting all of Timberlake's songs before the show on Saturday night. The Italian venue with its grand arches and faux hedges served the pre-show guests all of its staple menu items: assaggi (prosciutto, cheese, roasted tomatoes), mussels in white wine sauce, and skirt steak topped with tomato basil, while mingling with diners about the show. It was clear Timberlake was on everyone's minds that night, even between each savory bite of Italian goodness.

If you didn't get a chance to check out the show, Mohegan Sun Arena has plenty more events coming up worth the trip. And while you're here, be sure to check in at the recently opened Earth Tower. It's set away from the casino in its own area equipped with a lobby space that boasts a cafe and wine bar alongside decorative fire places and outdoor seating.

