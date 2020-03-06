Journalist Joan Lunden to Discuss New Book at Ridgefield Playhouse, March 26

Join award-winning journalist, New York Times bestselling author, motivational speaker, and women's health & wellness advocate, Joan Lunden as she gives a candid, optimistic and even humorous look into aging on stage at The Ridgefield Playhouse Thursday, March 26 at 7:30pm with Too Old for Snapchat, Too Young for Life Alert.

From her nearly two decades on "Good Morning America," to reporting from 26 countries, covering 5 presidents, and 5 Olympics, Joan has been a trusted voice in American homes for more than 30 years. She has kept Americans up to date on how to care for their homes, their families, and their health. Now, one of the most optimistic and trusted women in America will present and discuss her most candid and revealing book yet. Each ticket includes a copy of Joan's book, Why Did I Come Into This Room? A Candid Conversation About Aging. This event is part of Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series, sponsored by Seabury at Home, with support from Books on the Common. Visit Southwest Cafe (109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary margarita with your entree when you show your ticket!

In her hilarious book, Why Did I Come Into This Room?: A Candid Conversation About Aging, Lunden takes the dull and depressing out of aging, replacing it with wit and humor. After all, laughing is better than crying-unless it makes you pee! Whether you're in your 40s, 50s, 60s, or more, this book is full of helpful information to embrace-or at least prepare for-the inevitable.

Lunden continues to be one of America's most recognized and trusted personalities. She is a special correspondent on the "TODAY Show," host of the CBS series "Your Health," and a sought after speaker and event host throughout the country. On her website JoanLunden.com and social media, women interact with her every day about health, wellness, lifestyle tips, family, and boomer information.

In June of 2014, Lunden was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, which required chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation. An eternal optimist, Lunden wanted to turn her diagnosis into an opportunity to help others. She blogged throughout her cancer treatment and wrote a memoir Had I Known, which documents her battle, and reflects on her life and career. Lunden serves as the face of Amgen's Breakaway from Cancer and advocates for patients on Capitol Hill, and actively communicates with the cancer community through her social media and on her website.

As a part of the sandwich generation, Lunden's demographic is far-reaching. She is a mother of 7 including two sets of teen twins. Like many Boomers in America she has juggled being a working mom while caring for an aging parent, and brings this experience to her role as the spokesperson for the nation's leading senior referral service, A Place for Mom, a company helping caregivers and families find the right care and resources for their loved one.

One of the most visible women in America, Lunden has graced the covers of more than 60 magazines and book covers. She has served as national spokesperson for various organizations such as The American Heart Association, The American Lung Association, The American Red Cross, The American Academy of Pediatrics, Amgen's Breakaway from Cancer, The Colon Cancer Alliance, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Joan's books include Had I Known; Chicken Soup for the Soul: Family Caregiving; Growing Up Healthy: Protecting Your Child From Diseases Now Through Adulthood; Wake-Up Calls; A Bend in the Road is Not the End of the Road; Joan Lunden's Healthy Living; Joan Lunden's Healthy Cooking; Mother's Minutes; Your Newborn Baby; and Good Morning, I'm Joan Lunden. She also hosts the exercise video "Workout America."

For tickets ($55-$155) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You